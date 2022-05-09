Clitheroe law firm invests in new workforce wellbeing initiative

The firm, which has eight offices throughout Lancashire and Greater Manchester, has expanded its employee mental health offering by partnering up with private mental health care firm RJ8.

Support includes access to 24-hour helplines for its 105-strong team in emergency situations, as well as private face-to-face counselling sessions to enable ongoing issues to be dealt with.

Counselling and therapy services will be held with British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) registered professionals – the highest counselling qualification available in the UK - to ensure staff get the best support possible.

Rebecca Jane and Michael Shroot

The provision does not just cover mental health requirements, but extends to legal services, debt advice, family advice and management advice too.

The move, which underscores WHN’s commitment to staff wellbeing, also comprises mental health workshops to train up a team of internal mental health ambassadors who will help spearhead wellness initiatives and create a positive mental health culture throughout the firm.

Michael Shroot, chief executive at WHN Solicitors, said: “Our team is at the heart of what we do here at WHN, so driving investment in their wellbeing and happiness is incredibly important to us.

“We’re proud to be partnering up with RJ8 to provide all our staff with a private mental health care policy that will help encourage positive mental health among our workforce. It will be invaluable to our people and will allow them to learn new techniques and build on existing skills for how to better manage their mental wellbeing.”

Rebecca Jane, chief executive officer at RJ8, added: “From the moment we met the Woodcocks Howarth and Nuttall teams, we knew the partnership was perfect for RJ8. This vibrant and passionate law firm has a real dedication to support the mental health of their employees.