Maxmedia, alongside Bolton at Home, was recognised at the UK Housing Awards for helping men who are struggling with their mental health.

Their campaign, Bolton Manbassadors, is a grassroots initiative involving a network of compassionate businesses who can help distressed men talk about their emotional wellbeing and signpost them to the appropriate mental health services.

Jon Pendrill, Maxmedia managing director, said: “We are honoured to have been awarded Campaign of the Year at the UK Housing Awards.

Left to right are Kirsty Pendrill, April Harulow, Jon Pendrill, Lance Plachciak, Nick Harrison, Laura Fenton and Pav Szylobryt, of Maxmedia.

“Mental health is a cause near and dear to our hearts and we are proud to have played our part in reducing the stigma and normalising conversations around men’s mental health.

“We’re firm believers that great creative [work] can do good things for society, and this project is a prime example of this.”

