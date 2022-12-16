Clitheroe creative agency scoops prestigious national award for men’s mental health campaign
A Clitheroe creative agency has won Campaign of the Year at a prestigious national awards ceremony.
Maxmedia, alongside Bolton at Home, was recognised at the UK Housing Awards for helping men who are struggling with their mental health.
Their campaign, Bolton Manbassadors, is a grassroots initiative involving a network of compassionate businesses who can help distressed men talk about their emotional wellbeing and signpost them to the appropriate mental health services.
Jon Pendrill, Maxmedia managing director, said: “We are honoured to have been awarded Campaign of the Year at the UK Housing Awards.
“Mental health is a cause near and dear to our hearts and we are proud to have played our part in reducing the stigma and normalising conversations around men’s mental health.
“We’re firm believers that great creative [work] can do good things for society, and this project is a prime example of this.”
The campaign exceeded its first-year goals, signing up 55 businesses and signposting 65 individuals to appropriate mental health services.