The previously untapped potential of the large roofs on the 585,000 ft² site will allow the company to become fully self-sufficient during peak generation times in line with its commitment to ISO 14001.

Andy Crowe, Ultraframe operations director, said: “Minimising our impact on the environment is a huge part of everything with do here at Ultraframe, with many of our systems such as hup! using manufacturing processes that eliminate or minimise waste.

"The upcoming installation of the solar panels ties in perfectly with our commitment to the ISO 14001 framework whereby every business has a moral responsibility to ensure that it is doing everything it can to positively influence change and its impact on the environment.

Some of the solar panels installed at Ultraframe in Clitheroe

“During maximum generation periods, the solar panels will see us become completely self-sufficient in terms of our energy needs and during weekends when we are not operational, we will be pushing all the excess generated power back into the national grid for others to use.”

The expansive solar panel installation will be undertaken by Envo Energy Solutions of Cheshire.

Envo Energy Solutions CEO, Danny Kennedy, said: “As we all know, there are countless companies experiencing exceptionally difficult times due to the surging price of electricity. As ever, Ultraframe has proven to be prudent and practical in addressing these issues and as such, they will go into April and May with a massively reduced energy bill.”

The energy generated by the panels will be used to fulfil the energy requirements across Ultraframe’s Enterprise Works and Lincoln Way sites in Clitheroe, which house much of the manufacturing and warehousing for the company.