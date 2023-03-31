Based in the Ribble Valley, Musique brings together a collection of live musicians to provide entertainment for weddings and corporate and private events.

The business first launched in 2020 when, following a split from a key partner in January and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the following months, it was left hanging in the balance before it had even launched to the public.

But Musique's managing director Jamie Turner fought to launch the business regardless of several setbacks and damning market conditions in the hope that it would prosper.

Musique picked up an award at the Ribble Valley Business Awards

Alongside booking manager Arthur Phillips, Jamie worked tirelessly to generate income from securing deposits for future events, offering clients something to look forward to once restrictions were lifted.

Jamie explained: “The pandemic provided unprecedented challenges to a business like ours. Despite years of experience in the sector, nothing could prepare us for the challenges of government restrictions against holding events.

“The business had to adapt fast to an ever-changing legal landscape through that time – ensuring survival and maintaining good relationships with clients was a challenge, and clients were often rearranging dates several times with no income associated with the extra work.”

Restrictions on live events in the UK as a result of the pandemic remained in place until March 2022.

Despite these setbacks and limited financial backing, the pair were able to successfully secure enough bookings to bring the business to life once social distancing and restrictions on live events began to lift.

The company successfully survived the pandemic despite the live event industry suffering losses of £57 billion across the UK during this period.

Now, three years later, Musique has taken home the Creative Business award at the Ribble Valley Business Awards, at the Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho.

The team all have backgrounds in the entertainment industry and the business now works with many of the finest musicians from across the region; and manages well-established event bands The Party Fettlers, Vintage Swing Thing and Desire DJ Live.

Jamie said: “I’m delighted to accept the award for best creative business at the Ribble Valley Business Awards, on behalf of the Musique team.

“Our staff have worked tirelessly since we launched mid-pandemic in 2020, so to be recognised in this way is a testament to their commitment to delivering outstanding live music provision.

“We’re still in the early stages of our development as a business, and we have a number of exciting projects in the pipeline which will launch over the next six months, and help us diversify into new territories and markets.

“I want to say a big thank you to our exceptional team of musicians who fly the Musique flag at every event, and to our amazing fellow finalists Ella Shaw’s Academy of Arts and Ribble Valley Children’s Physiotherapy.