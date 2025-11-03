Clitheroe-based Musique’s bands The Party Fettlers and Desire named regional finalists in The Wedding Industry Awards 2026

Clitheroe-based entertainment company Musique is celebrating double success as two of its in-house bands, The Party Fettlers and Desire, have been named regional finalists in the Band category for The Wedding Industry Awards 2026.

The recognition follows The Party Fettlers’ win in last year’s awards, where they were crowned Best Wedding Band - North West 2025.

About The Wedding Industry Awards

Established in 2011, The Wedding Industry Awards are widely regarded as the UK’s most respected and rigorous awards for the wedding sector.

Desire

Regional winners are decided through a combination of client votes and independent panel assessments, with national judging to follow later in the year. Being named a TWIA finalist is a mark of trust and excellence within the UK wedding industry.

About The Party Fettlers

Led by Jamie Turner, founder of Musique, The Party Fettlers are one of the North West’s most sought-after live wedding bands. Known for their energetic performances, the group of Lancashire lads blend classic hits with ‘forgotten bangers’ from the 90s and 00s.

“We’re very proud that The Party Fettlers have been recognised again this year,” said Jamie. “Our goal has always been to set a new standard for live wedding entertainment in the region, and these nominations show that the hard work of our team is being noticed.”

The Party Fettlers

About Desire

Desire, led by Musique colleague Arthur Phillips, represents a new generation of wedding entertainment. The band has quickly gained traction for its ‘DJ Live’ approach which combines DJing with live musicians, in one dynamic, high energy five-hour show.

Blending pop, dance and R&B influences, Desire’s first year as TWIA finalists marks a major milestone in their journey.

“Desire is all about creating a night people will never forget,” said Arthur. “We’re proud of the innovative approach we’ve taken to change perceptions of what it means to be a wedding band - from the mashups, the visuals and making all the performers wireless so they can engage every guest.”

What’s Next

Regional winners of The Wedding Industry Awards 2026 will be announced on November 11th at Heaton House Farm in Macclesfield, with national judging to follow in early 2026.

About Musique

Musique is a North West-based live entertainment company specialising in live bands and DJs for weddings and events. Based in Clitheroe, the company combines artist development, creative direction and event expertise.