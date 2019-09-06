Clarets Trust donate Burnley FC shirts to children's refugee team in Crewe

The Clarets Trust has donated a collection of Burnley Football Club shirts to refugee children in Crewe who have come from Eritrea and Somalia to help them to join their local football league.

A voluntary non-for-profit organisation established in 2004, the Clarets Trust is one of around 130 supporters' trusts for local sports teams across the UK and is focused on forming partnerships with prominent local and national businesses to benefit local charities.

Their donation of Burnley FC shirts to refugees in Crewe has been widely praised in helping them enter a local league and further settle in the UK through making friends and socialising.