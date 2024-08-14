Clarets fans and friends open new tattoo studio Northern 92 in Burnley's Plumbe Street
Northern 92, the name of their business in Plumbe Street, represents their pride in launching a northern business with their birth year. And it’s also short, catchy and easy to remember. With customers from Burnley and all over East Lancashire, who are all ages and from all walks of life, the flying start for Northern 92 is a great example of the growing popularity of tattoos.
Elliott, who has worked abroad in America and Greece, said: “Everyone has their own individual inspiration for what they want and it is up to us to create something unique for them.
“Tattooing has seen a massive progression in the quality of work, it is like creating a piece of artwork rather than just a single tattoo.”
In the business for 10 years, Elliott, was a student at the former Habergham High School in Burnley. He is married to wife Amy who is a carer and they have a son Oliver (seven).
Before becoming a tattoo artist Paul, who attended the former St Theodore’s RC High School for Boys in Burnley, had a factory job. Ambitious to carve out a career for himself Elliott advised him to learn how to draw and they could consider going into business together. Paul, who is married to Beckie with two children, Aubrey (nine) and seven-year-old Iris, said: “I learned to draw in 2019 but covid put everything on hold.
“I couldn’t be happier now doing what I love and for me personally, having tattoos are a way of building my confidence and self esteem. We hope we have created a very relaxed and welcoming vibe here in the studio so that anyone feels confident to pay us a visit.”
Sharing the studio with Elliott and Paul are tattoo artist Megan Hall of Colne who has been working in the industry since 2018. Obsessed with tattoos since the age of 14 the mum of two specialises in colour work. Graduate apprentice Julia Zabczyk is using the skills she learned while studying fine art to become a tattooist. Aidan Howarth has been in the profession for nine years and his forte is black and grey tattoos.
