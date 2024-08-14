Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friends and fellow Clarets fans Elliott Maxwell and Paul Ashcroft are doing a roaring trade after opening their own tattoo studio in Burnley.

Northern 92, the name of their business in Plumbe Street, represents their pride in launching a northern business with their birth year. And it’s also short, catchy and easy to remember. With customers from Burnley and all over East Lancashire, who are all ages and from all walks of life, the flying start for Northern 92 is a great example of the growing popularity of tattoos.

Elliott, who has worked abroad in America and Greece, said: “Everyone has their own individual inspiration for what they want and it is up to us to create something unique for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliott Maxwell (front left) and Paul Ashcroft (front right) co-owners of the newly opened Northern 92 Tattoo Studio in Burnley with their team (back left to right) graduate apprentice Julia Zabczyk, tattoo artists Aidan Howarth and Megan Hall and Dave Anderson who co-ordinates marketing for Northern 92

“Tattooing has seen a massive progression in the quality of work, it is like creating a piece of artwork rather than just a single tattoo.”

In the business for 10 years, Elliott, was a student at the former Habergham High School in Burnley. He is married to wife Amy who is a carer and they have a son Oliver (seven).

Before becoming a tattoo artist Paul, who attended the former St Theodore’s RC High School for Boys in Burnley, had a factory job. Ambitious to carve out a career for himself Elliott advised him to learn how to draw and they could consider going into business together. Paul, who is married to Beckie with two children, Aubrey (nine) and seven-year-old Iris, said: “I learned to draw in 2019 but covid put everything on hold.

“I couldn’t be happier now doing what I love and for me personally, having tattoos are a way of building my confidence and self esteem. We hope we have created a very relaxed and welcoming vibe here in the studio so that anyone feels confident to pay us a visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-owner Elliott Maxwell tattoos Dave Anderson at Northern 92 Tattoo Studio. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sharing the studio with Elliott and Paul are tattoo artist Megan Hall of Colne who has been working in the industry since 2018. Obsessed with tattoos since the age of 14 the mum of two specialises in colour work. Graduate apprentice Julia Zabczyk is using the skills she learned while studying fine art to become a tattooist. Aidan Howarth has been in the profession for nine years and his forte is black and grey tattoos.