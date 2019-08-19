Clarets' charity Burnley FC In The Community gets £12,680 grant to tackle re-offending

Burnley FC In The Community has been granted £12,680 by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner as part of the latest £170,000 investment to tackle re-offending across the county.

Offering financial help to nine projects dedicated to making the county safer and tackle re-offending by engaging offenders and their families and helping integrate them back into the community, the investment takes the commissioner's total investment in initiatives to around £420,000.

Having established four local Reducing Re-offending Boards - including Lancashire Constabulary, local authorities, and probation - to work in their communities the county's Reducing Re-offending Strategy, other projects such as Active Lancashire and The Prince's Trust have also been awarded grants.

"In just over a year, I have seen first-hand a number of the projects already helping people move away from a life of crime and integrate back in the community, which make our neighbourhoods safer," said Clive Grunshaw, the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner.

"Tackling crime and reoffending is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan and by investing into initiatives that recognise the drivers that often lead to criminal behaviour and focusing on prevention, we are making a real difference in the lives of those that get back on the right track and also for the wider community.

"This is not an issue which policing can tackle alone and working in partnership with organisations who know what is needed in their area plays a key role in reducing re-offending, which can only be a good thing," he added.