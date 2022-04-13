Since its launch eight years ago Schofield and Associates Financial Planning Ltd has gone from strength to strength and is now a thriving concern with a 16 strong team, including six advisers, an operations director, a business development manager, a marketing executive and four support team, including two apprentices.

Previously Paul Schofield Wealth Management Ltd the company moved from Business First to its new home at Burnley Wharf in Manchester Road in August.

During the official opening the Mayor and Mayoress Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry were shown around the office which is housed within a grade two listed building with original features including beamed ceilings, exposed brick and stone elevations overlooking the Leeds/Liverpool canal.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry cut the ribbon at the official opening of the new offices for Schofield and Associates Financial Planning Ltd

The firm sourced images of the building from the Burnley Civic Trust, some of which date back to the turn of the 20th century, and these have been used to create wallpaper in each of the downstairs offices. This unique wallpaper was created and installed by local company Signsmith.

Edward Walton, of the Burnley Civic Trust, was among the guests at the red carpet opening.

Last year the company donated all of its office furniture to charity following a re brand and were one of the event sponsors for the Cystic Fibrosis and Stephen Taylor’s Everest and Beyond Challenge held at the Foxfields Country Hotel in Langho.