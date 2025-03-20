CherryTree Bakery Wins Prestigious ‘Large Business’ Award at the Red Rose Awards

Burnley-based CherryTree Bakery was thrilled to take home the highly coveted ‘Large Business’ award at this year’s Red Rose Awards.

The glamorous black-tie event, hosted by Lancashire Business View at the iconic Winter Gardens Blackpool, welcomed over 1,000 members of the Lancashire business community to celebrate the success and achievements of businesses across the county.

Cherry Tree, which has seen remarkable expansion in recent years—particularly in 2024—emerged victorious against strong competition to win the award. Its outstanding success, fuelled by exceptional growth, a fabulous team and a premium product range, made it the clear winner.

The company is one of the UK’s leading bakeries, manufacturing and supplying premium sweet treats such as brownies, muffins, traybakes, loaf cakes and a heritage range which features classic items like Chorley cakes to leading retailers, coffee shops and food service companies in the UK and overseas.

Managing Director Mark Beaumont was thrilled to win the award and credited his exceptional team for the achievement.

“As a proudly Burnley-based company, we are honoured to take home the Large Business Award. The past 12 months have been a defining period for our business. From international expansion to doubling capacity and supporting our community, our achievements are a testament to the strength of our vision, the dedication of our team, and our unwavering resilience in the face of challenges such as rising ingredient prices.”

The award also recognised Cherry Tree Bakery’s ambitious plans moving forward, as Mark explains, “many people don’t realise that the brownie or muffin they’re savouring hails from Burnley, in the heart of the red rose county! Cherry Tree Bakery isn’t just growing; we’re putting Lancashire on the map as a powerhouse of premium baking. The future is ours to bake — watch this space!

Since its launch in 2011, the Red Rose Awards have become Lancashire’s premier business awards, recognizing outstanding organisations of all sizes and sectors. This year marked the 15th anniversary of the awards, once again shining a spotlight on the region’s most innovative and successful businesses.

The judges praised CherryTree’s growth and exporting efforts:

“The last 12 months’ journey for CherryTree Bakery has been phenomenal – with huge growth. There’s been a significant investment in their facility, people, new products and their export market. Hard work, big ideas and a lot of heart is putting CherryTree on the map!”