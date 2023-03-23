News you can trust since 1877
Cherrytree Bakery: Burnley business to expand with new £1m. state-of-the-art facility and bring additional jobs to town

A Burnley bakery is set to expand with a new £1m. state-of-the-art facility.

By Laura Longworth
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:31 GMT- 1 min read

Cherrytree Bakery’s new 12,000 sq ft building is located next to its headquarters in Billington Road and will bring additional jobs to the town.

It will allow the business to expand its tray bake offer, meet additional demand and strike deals in new markets.

It follows previous successes over the past few months, including scoring new contracts with major national retailers.

Barclays Relationship Director Shakira Musarat with Mark Beaumont, Cherrytree Bakery Managing Director, and Barclays Head of Region Deborah Mullen.
Barclays Relationship Director Shakira Musarat with Mark Beaumont, Cherrytree Bakery Managing Director, and Barclays Head of Region Deborah Mullen.
Mark Beaumont, managing director, said: “We are delighted to have completed the deal to buy the facility. It’s right next door to our existing bakery — so the location is perfect.

“The business has enjoyed a number of years of successful growth and demand continues to be high, so this is a logical step forward. We have ambitions to grow the business significantly and this expansion will give us the perfect platform.

“We have a strong order book, enjoy great client relationships, and have significant demand for our range. Companies work with us because they know that we produce exceptional products, and this is down to attention to detail and teamwork.”

Earlier this year, Cherrytree ran a major recruitment drive for 50 new staff after introducing a new weekend shift in order to meet growing

demand. It will be recruiting again once the new facility is up and running.

The company hopes to start revamping the new building as soon as possible, with a view to bringing it online later this year. The plan is to make the facility as energy efficient as possible with the firm exploring carbon reduction options.

Cherrytree was supported in the purchase by Barclays.

