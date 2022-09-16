News you can trust since 1877
Charter Walk shopping centre in Burnley will be closed on Monday to mark the Queen’s funeral

By Laura Longworth
Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:22 am
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:31 am
Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Previously, the centre was set to remain open with individual businesses deciding whether to close for the day or not.

Since then, an increasing numbers of retailers nationwide have stated their intentions to remain closed.

The centre management has now taken the decision to declare the centre closed on the day with none of the shops open.

The centre and its shops will open for business as normal on Tuesday.

