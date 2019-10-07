Charlotte shortlisted for 'Young Woman Engineer of the Year'

A young engineer from Burnley has been shortlisted for the Institution of Engineering and Technology Young Woman Engineer of the Year Awards 2019.

Charlotte Buffey (21) is a material laboratories apprentice at Rolls-Royce, Barnoldswick, studying towards a Bachelor’s degree in materials engineering.

In her role, Charlotte works closely with various special processes, as well as being actively involved in continuous improvements. She also takes part in STEM activities, aimed at inspiring the next generation.

Charlotte said: “I entered YWE because I wanted to see how I compared to other woman in the industry as a motivator for myself; throughout the process so far, I have met inspirational woman engineers.

“Awards, like YWE, celebrate the achievements to a wider audience which can lead to inspiring the younger generation and creating role models. With the minority being women in STEM, I feel it is important to constantly raise awareness in order to change the statistic, so that's why awards that showcase this are really imperative.”

As well as highlighting female engineering talent, the IET Young Woman Engineer of the Year Awards seek to find role models who can help address the UK science and engineering skills crisis by promoting engineering careers to more girls and women. Just 12% of those working in engineering occupations are women.

Jo Foster, Equality, diversity and inclusion manager at the IET, said: “Engineering is a fantastic career – it’s diverse and exciting with the opportunity to do something life- or world-changing. But the lack of women in the sector is a huge problem.

“The difficulty in attracting women into engineering is down to a combination of things, including a lack of understanding around what engineering is, the image of engineers within the UK, careers advice girls are given in schools and the way that companies with engineering roles advertise their opportunities."

The winners will be announced at the IET Young Woman Engineer of the Year Awards ceremony on December 5th at IET London: Savoy Place.