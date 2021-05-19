Calls to nominate Burnley and Padiham businesses for the Global Britain Business Awards

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham

Run by Heathrow, Europe’s largest airport and one of the world’s top international aviation hubs, it is looking to promote successful exporting businesses from across the UK.

Commenting on the nominations process which has now opened for applicants, Mr Higginbotham said: “I want to see Burnley and Padiham's economy thriving and a big part of that is getting our businesses exporting.

"Made in Britain has always been a hallmark of quality - and with 8,885 jobs in our borough already supported by international trade we need to celebrate the achievements of those who have linked themselves with the fastest growing economies around the world.

"It's important that these local businesses receive the recognition they deserve and encourage others to do the same. That's why I'm asking for nominations for the Global Britain Business

Awards”.

If successful the winning businesses will be sent a certificate and will be showcased on Heathrow’s website and social channels later in the year.