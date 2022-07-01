The awards celebrate the leaders, innovators and changemakers across the housing sector and shine a light on the incredible work carried out by organisations and individuals in the past 12 months.

Burnley’s Calico Group was named “Employer of the year- housing association/local authority” in the ceremony.

Calico is one of Burnley biggest recruiters and employs nearly 1000 people across the North West. Earlier this year, the Group provided job placements to 72 young people and aim to employ a further 75 apprentices across the North West.

The Calico Group's 'housing heroes'

Anthony Duerden, CEO of The Calico Group, said: “There are lots of great employers out there in the housing sector, so it is really nice to be recognised as one of them by winning this award.

"What we aim to create at Calico is an inclusive culture, where colleagues can be themselves and where we truly value lived experiences, they bring. We are proud to be a workplace that helps people to always develop themselves so that our customers get the best services.”

The Housing Heroes Awards was part of The Chartered Institute of Housing’s annual conference and Europe’s largest housing festival, Housing 2022.

Maggie Kelly, Operations Manager of Calico’s Gateway resettlement team, took part in a talk in the first session of day two of Housing 2022. The session was a discussion around supporting the refugee crisis and what action the housing sector can take.