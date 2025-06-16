Businesses encouraged to access funded support service as Boost assists over 2,000 Lancashire companies

Lancashire businesses are being urged to take advantage of a fully funded service that helps them navigate, identify and access the most relevant business support available.

The call comes from Boost; Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub, after latest figures reveal that more than 2,000 businesses have received assistance through the service since September 2023.

Between September 2023 and March 2025, Boost, which is led by Lancashire County Council, assisted 2,108 businesses. This included direct support through Boost’s own programmes, guidance on accessing finance and referrals to regional and sector-specific support schemes.

Around two-thirds of these businesses have never previously received Boost support.

The support has also led to the creation of over 230 new jobs, while enabling the launch of over 30 new businesses, and supporting over 150 entrepreneurs planning to start a business. In the same period, Boost helped businesses secure over £4million in funding offers through various finance providers

Established in 2013, Boost is one of 38 Growth Hubs across the UK, and continues to play a key role in Lancashire’s economic development.

County councillor Brian Moore, cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth at Lancashire County Council, said: “Lancashire, like the rest of the UK, continues to experience a fast-moving and dynamic business landscape. We’re seeing many businesses in growth mode, while others are navigating ongoing uncertainties.

“Throughout it all, Lancashire County Council remains committed to backing our business leaders and entrepreneurs. It’s encouraging to see more businesses turn to Boost for support. We know there are many more who would benefit from the valuable service it offers. They must get in touch.”

LCM Environmental

Padiham-based fuel management firm LCM Environmental has received a range of support from Boost after making initial contact in November 2023.

Managing director Paul Rava said: “Boost’s support has helped the business in a range of areas, including advising us on recruiting for the right roles to sustain and maximise our growth. The support also gave me the opportunity to build a new network of likeminded businesses leaders to discuss and solve common challenges with.”

Speaking on the latest results, Andrew Leeming, Boost programme manager, said: “Whatever the challenge or opportunity, Boost is in the corner of business leaders, and we are now widely recognised as a trusted business support partner. We’re proud to see more companies turning to us as a first port of call.

“While we deliver direct support programmes at certain periods of the year, the core purpose of the Growth Hub is helping businesses identify and access the right support at the right time, for their specific needs.

“Our dedicated business helpdesk team have over 12 years helping businesses navigate the business support landscape. Despite a changing support landscape, there remains a wealth of high-quality help available, and I strongly encourage business leaders to speak with our team to tap into this support.”

Elin Lloyd, trade sales manager at Bamfords, received support through Boost to help with the company’s planned international expansion. She said: “The support from Boost has really opened doors for me, to help us scale the business.

“I would highly recommend Boost to any business in Lancashire seeking support. We are very fortunate to have such a wealth of connected support offerings and programmes to choose from across the county.”