A Burnley takeaway is hoping to scoop a coveted award to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shagor in Colne Road is in the regional finals of the Lancashire Retail Business Awards 2025 for best takeaway.

Already crowned as Home Deliverer of the Year North West in the English Curry Awards Motty Rahman and his team, including head chef Sumon Miah, said they were really excited and grateful to customers and the public for nominating the business for the award.

Running for six years the regional finals will be held in May and anyone who would like to vote for Shagor can do so by clicking HERE.