Burnley’s Doughball Pizza Company wins eight Great Taste Awards

A proud Italian family food producer based in Burnley has received a coveted eight Great Taste Awards.

The Doughball Pizza Company, an artisan pizza dough manufacturer based in Farrington Court, described the awards as “a massive achievement for our team and a moment of real pride for our town.”

From a family recipe first created in Palermo, Siciliy, in 1900 to a thriving artisan production in Burnley, the company has built a reputation for heritage, quality, and innovation.

And good old northern water has also been a surprising ‘special ingredient’ in the company’s success. The qualities of northern water, known for its naturally low mineral content and neutral pH, are highly valued in dough-making for their contribution to elasticity and clean flavour – qualities also prized in Naples, the birthplace of pizza.

Giovanni Pilliteri, director, handling pizza dough

Founded in 2012 by former pizza chef Giovanni “Gigi” Pillitteri, who holds a Master’s in marketing, the business blends traditional Italian methods with modern precision.

Its award-winning dough is supplied nationwide through trusted distributors and stockists, and is available direct from the website for local customers, and enjoyed by customers ranging from independent pizzerias to Michelin-starred chefs.

Melina Palmeri, from the company, said: “We believe this recognition is not only a testament to the quality of our product but also a celebration of local craftsmanship, innovation, and hard work. In a time when independent food producers are gaining real momentum, we’d love to see Burnley recognised as part of that story.”

The awards are just the latest to be bestowed on the company which has been entering and winning Great Taste Awards since 2020.

Most recent results include seven awards totalling eight stars across multiple ranges.

The Great Taste Awards are judged anonymously by leading chefs, industry experts, and food critics, and are recognised as one of the most respected honours in food and drink.

The company is also SALSA-accredited and holders of a SALSA Star – awarded only to select companies achieving a flawless audit report. Production follows AVPN standards for authentic Neapolitan pizza dough.

It is also the UK’s only manufacturer of Soil Association-certified organic dough balls, supplied under its own brand and through other partners and distributors.