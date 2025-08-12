Burnley's Aroma crowned Curry Restaurant of the Year in the North West

By John Deehan
Published 12th Aug 2025, 16:17 BST
Burnley’s Aroma restaurant has been officially named the best curry restaurant in the North West.
The honour was awarded at the prestigious English Curry Awards, held in Birmingham on Monday evening.

Owner Abdul Majeed said: “Winning such a prestigious accolade is something the whole team at Aroma is absolutely delighted about! We would like to extend our thanks to every single one of our customers who are part of our family here at Aroma. You make our job a delight and for that, we are incredibly grateful.”

