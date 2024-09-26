Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An exciting plan, to transform a Burnley town centre building into a nine bedroom hotel with a cinema and food court, is well underway.

The renovation work is taking place at the former retail premises at the foot of Manchester Road. The six screen cinema, with seats ranging from 23 to five, will be located in the basement and the food court will open on the ground floor with the hotel on the first floor. There will also be solar panels on the roof.

Situated in the defined Burnley Town Conservation Area boundary, the building was constructed in 1963 as Martins Bank. It later became Barclays Bank in 1969. When the branch closed in 1991 a series of fashion retailers took over the store, the last one being Select. The property has remained empty since the company closed the branch a couple of years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former bank in Manchester Road in Burnley town centre, that also served as a fashion store, for many years, is being transformed into a nine bedroomed hotel, cinema and food court

Plans set out by Kirkwell Town Planning Consultants states that the project, which was given conditional approval by Burnley Council, not only ensures the building is brought back into use, it enhances the visual appearance of the premises and the character of the conservation area.