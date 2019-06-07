Burnley to host advice event for food manufacturers

A panel of four leading professionals are coming to Burnley to support the growing food manufacturing sector and business owners operating in this field.



In a bid to de-mystify the complicated rulings set by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the event will offer advice and tips on ensuring your processes make you BRC compliant.

The event is free for food manufacturers and is being hosted by leading IT experts, Progrex on Tuesday, June 25th, at Birchall Food Services from 8am to 10-30am.

Sharon Xuereb, business development manager from Progrex, said: “The audit process and being BRC compliant can be a daunting process but with the right procedures in place can become less of a headache. It’s knowing and understanding the issues and audit criteria to get you one step ahead in your procedures that’s the key.

“We know that sadly this is an area that businesses often fail on. It's a big commitment and resource requirement for food manufacturers, particularly smaller businesses and the stringent standards change regularly. By attending this event, we hope we can provide the right ammunition for business owners to implement to ensure continued success of the sector and a thriving Lancashire economy.”

The event will have presentations by Barbara Bray from Alo Solutions on demonstrating BRC compliance, Robin Hills from Ei4Change discussing how to communicate senior management commitment to the workforce; Adeyemi Shodipo from Charis Management Systems discussing HACCP and food safety culture as well as Sharon Xuereb who will be demonstrating BRC gap analysis solutions.

The event is a ticketed event that is free for Food Manufacturers or for £5 for those not in the industry but would value the networking on offer.

Breakfast is served at 8am, talks from 8-30am and further networking and tour of the Birchall Services Depot at 9-45am. Tickets can be booked at Eventbrite using the link https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ensuring-your-processes-make-you-brc-compliant-tickets-61031640279 or by calling 0759 389 1255.