Burnley’s Tesco store has reinstated its cafe, as it celebrates 21 years of trading in the town.

Simply named The Cafe, the eatery at the store in Finsley Gate, opened on the first floor this week. And it’s already proving popular with customers.

Store champion Mukhtar Mirza said: “The store had a cafe when it opened originally and, when it closed a number of years ago, customers have said how much they miss it.” The cafe includes a dining section and a ‘chill out’ area.