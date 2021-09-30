Burnley tech firm snaps up last Turf Moor super box in a five-figure deal

Burnley FC chairman Alan Pace with +24 MD Dave Walker (centre) and colleagues.

+24, a long-standing business partner of Burnley FC, purchased the suite for the season, ensuring they can enjoy every Clarets' home game in ultimate comfort and style.

The sold-out super boxes, which were newly renovated during the summer, offer a fully hosted, intimate, and luxurious setting with a bird’s eye view of the action for up to 12 people.

+24 founder and managing director Dave Walker, a lifelong Clarets fan, was delighted to welcome Burnley chairman Alan Pace to meet the +24 team as they enjoyed hospitality in their new box before the Arsenal match.

Dave said: “I am delighted that we at +24 were able purchase the last remaining super box. This significant investment represents just how committed we are to Burnley, the town, and the football club.

“The box and the facilities at Turf Moor are second-to-none and it rightly feels like a Premier League experience.

“Just as +24 are leaders in digital marketing, software development and digital apprenticeships, Burnley FC are leaders not only as a Premier League club but in the region’s hospitality sector.

“It was really enjoyable, meeting and chatting with Alan Pace before the game, and then watching the Arsenal match from the comfort of our own box.

“We are looking forward to being able to share many happy moments with our clients, friends and family in the suite.

“The investment into Burnley FC’s corporate hospitality provides +24 with a fantastic opportunity to entertain clients, and to say, ‘thanks’ to our team, for all their hard work and dedication, especially over the last 18 months.”

Burnley FC’s head of business partnerships Carl Sanderson said: “We are delighted to recognise +24 as an official Burnley FC Super Box holder. It’s great to have their continued support and we’re delighted they have secured the very last Super Box for this season.

“There have been major renovations at Turf Moor in recent months, with the super box hospitality suites, Clearly Interiors Longside Lounge and Centenary Lounge, lifted to a premium standard.

“We take great pride in the benefits our hospitality suites bring to supporters, with owners enjoying the chance to watch Premier League action in the very best surroundings.”

+24, who are located at Business First House, Padiham, offer a full spectrum of digital marketing, bespoke software development and e-commerce services, delivered by a team of in-house industry experts.

Dave added: “We have enjoyed hospitality at Turf Moor before, but the thing that really tipped it over the edge for us to invest in a box was when I went on a tour of the stadium and saw just how much emphasis they had placed on technology and moving the club forward.