Burnley students team up with Boohoo to help decorate the Burnley Business Awards 2024
The prestigious awards ceremony will be held at Crow Wood Hotel on Thursday, July 4th.
Burnley Council has challenged Boohoo Group and Burnley College students to help decorate the evening with the theme of “written in the stars/destiny”.
Rebekah Rosebank, curriculum manager for Art, Design and Fashion at Burnley College, said: “Our amazing students have really thrown themselves into this project! They’ve actively engaged in a unique and creative way to produce several displays for guests of the Burnley Business Awards to enjoy. The fabrics and items supplied have allowed them to be experimental and it has been a rewarding experience for students and staff alike. We are extremely proud to have partnered with such a prestigious company for this live brief.”
Sophie Clark, communications and culture manager at Boohoo Group, said the business works with Burnley College to ensure any unsold items are made use of. Other partnerships include pop-up complementary prom shops and fashion stalls raising money for good causes, such as Pendleside Hospice.
She added: “We were therefore delighted to join forces once again, helping the students to create beautiful fashion displays which tell a story.”
Lukman Patel, chief executive officer at Burnley Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see two prestigious Burnley brands come together. Boohoo and Burnley College fly the flag for our borough, and this is one example of how industry can support the development of our young people, and vice versa. We look forward to seeing the end result on the night.”
