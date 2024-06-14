Burnley students team up with Boohoo to help decorate the Burnley Business Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley students have joined forces with Boohoo to deliver part of the décor for the Burnley Business Awards 2024.

The prestigious awards ceremony will be held at Crow Wood Hotel on Thursday, July 4th.

Burnley Council has challenged Boohoo Group and Burnley College students to help decorate the evening with the theme of “written in the stars/destiny”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebekah Rosebank, curriculum manager for Art, Design and Fashion at Burnley College, said: “Our amazing students have really thrown themselves into this project! They’ve actively engaged in a unique and creative way to produce several displays for guests of the Burnley Business Awards to enjoy. The fabrics and items supplied have allowed them to be experimental and it has been a rewarding experience for students and staff alike. We are extremely proud to have partnered with such a prestigious company for this live brief.”

Burnley College students and Sophie Clark from Boohoo (centre). Credit: Andy Ford

Sophie Clark, communications and culture manager at Boohoo Group, said the business works with Burnley College to ensure any unsold items are made use of. Other partnerships include pop-up complementary prom shops and fashion stalls raising money for good causes, such as Pendleside Hospice.

She added: “We were therefore delighted to join forces once again, helping the students to create beautiful fashion displays which tell a story.”