Burnley social influencers are 'talk of the town'

The best of Burnley "influencers" were celebrated in the first ceremony of its kind held in the town.



Burnley Social held its first awards ceremony, “Talk of the Town”, with all winners were chosen via a public online vote.

The awards hosted by Burnley model and Love Island reality TV star Dean Overson, and garnered over 4,000 unique votes in less than a month.

Burnley Social was established in 2018 as a way to showcase the amazing people, organisations and businesses in the town and highlight Burnley as a great place to study, work, live and play.

Dean said: “When I was asked to take part in the awards I said yes immediately. Burnley is full of amazing talent and Burnley Social does a great job in highlighting that, celebrating individuals from Burnley who have done great things in their respective fields and help put Burnley on the map.”

The red-carpet event, held at Illuminati, was attended by over 150 people and categories included; Young Entrepreneur; Foodie Favourites; Fashion and Beauty; Sports Personality; Master of Music and the main award of the night, Burnley Personality.

Successful Make-up artist Elise Munroe, who kick started her career from her parents dining room, was the Fashion and Beauty winner.

She said: “I’m so pleased and excited to have won. I was chuffed when I got nominated but to win is just fantastic. Burnley has so many creative, talented people and it’s a real community. We all want each other to do well and these awards are a great way of recognising that.”

The Burnley Personality award went to the hugely successful designer, clothing brand owner and social media influencer, Briony Gorton. Briony, boss at her very own clothing brand Talliah Rose, has over 188,000 followers on her personal Instagram account and 75,500 on the Talliah Rose account.

She said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Burnley Social for recognising the true talent and success from hard working individuals in this town.

“Over the last three years I’ve achieved many things, including worldwide coverage on my success story, yet the Burnley Personality Award that I was presented by Burnley Social means the most to me. Thank you to my hometown for making me remember where it all started.”

Organisers said the event was so successful they plan to do it again next year and have made plans to make it bigger and better.

Winners were:

Young Entrepreneur: Simon Townley - owner of Simon Townley Hair.

Foodie Favourite: Kyle Ellis - owner of Ellis’s.

Fashion and Beauty: Elise Munroe - make-up artist.

Master of Music: Nadia Lucy - DJ.

Sports Personality: Holly Lynch - personal trainer at Fitness Evolution.

Burnley Personality: Briony Gorton - influencer and owner of Talliah Rose.