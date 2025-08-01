Thirty blushing brides, who have walked down the aisle in 2025, owe a great deal to two certain ladies in Burnley who have turned their passion into their livelihood.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Barlow and her daughter, Olivia Mackay, are seamstresses, specialising particularly in alterations of wedding gowns and prom dresses. But they are also both dab hands at altering any other items of clothing.

Working side by side from their studio at Northbridge House in Burnley’s Elm Street, the mum and daughter both have their own businesses. Victoria’s is called Sew Me Studio and Olivia’s company is Sew Little Boutique. Victoria has a wealth of experience working for wedding dress companies, including Pronuptia, where she honed her seamstress skills to a fine art, borne out of the time she spent making outfits for her dolls from scraps of fabric and lace as a child. Victoria passed on her passion to Olivia and they worked together from a home base to start off with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia's daughter Georgia loves being in the studio with her mum and gran

Olivia said: “The business grew and grew until we realised we needed more space as we had to buy industrial sewing machines.”

The joy of being their own bosses is not lost on Victoria and Olivia, but they certainly put in the hours, especially during prom season.

“Working a 12 hour day is hard going, but well worth it, especially when you see the faces of the brides or young girls when they come to collect their dresses, “ said Victoria. “We both love what we do and it’s a privilege to be trusted with something so precious and important.”

Victoria and Olivia love meeting new people, many of whom have become friends, and they pride themselves on offering a warm and welcoming space. Olivia said: “We understand it can be daunting for people as the service we offer is so personal so we have a private fitting area. We understand the trust involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Barlow (left) and her daughter Olivia Mackay, pictured in their studio at Northbridge House in Burnley

During covid the duo worked long shifts making PPE for the NHS and today they offer 10 per cent discount for uniform repairs and alterations to emergency service workers, carers, nurses and also pensioners. They work with many established companies carrying out alterations including Dreamaker Bridal and Menswear in Burnley, Willow and Wilde in Rossendale, The House of Prom in Barrowford and The White Gallery in Ramsbottom.

And it looks like the third generation of the family may be joining the business in the future in the form of Olivia’s daughter, Georgia who is nine. She loves spending time in the studio and, at the moment, is the chief tea maker and admin assistant.