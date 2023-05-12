Alison Brown was placed second in the North West in the Lash Stylist of the Year category at the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty awards. And her salon, The Beauty House, was placed in the top 50 for best new salons in the North West.

And self employed lash and brow stylist and make up artist Nicole Lockwood, who is based at the Manchester Road salon, was placed first in the North West.

Self employed lash and brow stylist and make up artist Nicole Lockwood (left) is also based at the salon.

The accolades are a dream come true for former Burnley College student Alison (26) who qualified in 2018 after she ditched studying to be a social worker at university to train for something she had a real passion for that would also be flexible enough for her to spend time with her son Ronnie who is now six. Within two months of qualifying Alison started her own lash business from her home, building up a client base.

When she announced plans to open her own salon in the middle of the pandemic many people thought it was a crazy idea but Alison followed her own gut instinct that it was the right thing to do.

The Beauty House opened in October, 2020, and within four months Alison, a former student at Unity College, discovered she was pregnant.