Burnley's 'Black Pudding Man' Donald to hang up his apron after three decades

Burnley Market's 'Black Pudding Man' Donald Smith is to hang up his apron after 32 glorious years.



Donald, who will serve his last customers from his stall at Burnley Market Hall this Saturday, is retiring at the age of 72 having sold countless black puddings, innumerable slices of cooked meat, and made multitudes of friends over the years.

Proud daughter Fiona O'Driscoll said: "Dad is 72 now so he has decided to retire while he's still fit and healthy and can enjoy his retirement.

"He is so well-known across Burnley where everyone calls him the 'black pudding man'. He sells R.S. Ireland's black puddings from Rossendale. Lots of people buy them before going on the Burnley matches at the Turf.

"Dad is a Burnley fan but hasn't had mcuh chance to go on as he's been working six days a week so he's thinking of getting a season ticket now for next season.

"He originally had a butcher's shop in Queen Victoria Road, but opened his stall on the market 32 years ago. He ran them both for a time before giving up the shop and concentrating on the stall.

"He has made so many friends over the years and will be sad to stop but he deserves to enjoy his retirement. Away from work dad enjoys playing snooker where he is a captain at the 110 Club. He also enjoys travelling and walking in the Lakes with his wife, my mum Maureen.

"Burnley Market's Facebook page, which announced his retirement, has some lovely comments from customers. He always has a sing and a dance with his customers and I'm sure he'll miss them as much as they miss him.

Donald, who also has another daughter Laura, underwent heart surgery recently and has started attending the gym at the St Peter's Centre since.

Son-in-law Simon O'Driscoll added: "I know from personal experience Donald is very highly thought of by the great people of Burnley and the surrounding area with many ex-Burnley patriots making it their mission to visit him for a black pudding on their returns home."

It is not known at this stage of anyone will continue to run the stall in the future.