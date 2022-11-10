As one of the fastest growing altnets (alternative networks) in the UK, Brsk is transforming digital connectivity in the area. The company uses only fibre cables in its network from the street directly into homes.

Brsk recently secured an investment of up to £178m to support its mission to bring full fibre to one million homes across the UK. Of this, £40 million will be allocated to their new network to homes in Burnley.

Homes across Burnley are to receive a £40 million investment boost as full fibre broadband provider Brsk rolls out a new network bringing the best available technology to the borough.

This financial support will allow the company to continue to expand its gigabit broadband rollout into even more areas, upgrading the existing broadband, and supporting the local community. Broadband networks like these boost local economies by providing jobs, making property more saleable and enabling a much more attractive base for businesses and home workers alike.

In terms of technology, this roll out is a game changer, as full fibre infrastructure is the fastest and most reliable there is. Internet speeds can reach up to an impressive 1000 Mbps (both upload and download), compared to the region’s average which is currently below 80 Mbps according to Think Broadband.

With the rising cost of living at the forefront of everyone’s minds, Brsk believes that broadband should not be one of those rising costs and offer free installation and set-up, a no contract option for those who don’t want to be tied-in, as well as no mid-contract price increases in a 24-month contract!

Brsk is also helping to boost local economies is by recruiting local talent and getting involved with the community as much as possible.

The project began in Burnley earlier this year and will enable 75,000 homes to enjoy full fibre by the end of 2023. The network is live in Accrington and Pike Hill in Burnley,