Burnley print company aiming to raise £10,000 for charities

A Burnley company is marking its 10th birthday with a fund-raising spree for various good causes.

Sustainable print and copier specialists, Key Digital, aims to raise £10,000 throughout 2020, which will be split between four different charities: NSPCC, Drop4Drop, Woodland Trust and Burnley FC in the Community.

Key Digital, based in Sycamore Close, prides itself on helping both the environment and the community, and the funds raised from the Key Digital 10 in 10 will make a significant difference to a large number of people locally and internationally.

The £2,500 for each charity would result in acres of new forest being planted to offset carbon emissions and create new habitats for wildlife, give over 1,000 vulnerable children access to help and support, build a clean water well for a deprived community in Africa, and provide local people with health and wellbeing facilities.

They will be raising funds through various company initiatives including bake sales, events and fitness challenges, culminating in a gala dinner at the end of the year.

Over the years, Key Digital have worked on various community initiatives and fundraising events but this will be their biggest challenge yet.