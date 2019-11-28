Burnley Post Office retailer gets the stamp of approval

A Burnley Post Office retailer has been praised in an industry awards celebration.

Sophie Towers, who runs Hillingdon Post Office as part of her Spar store in Burnley, has picked up an award at the 2019 IAA Gala Dinner, becoming the Responsible Retailing Category Star.

Judges commented that Sophie has good processes in place to ensure she’s protecting shoppers and staff. She helps people with disabilities to feel safe in her store by closing for them while they shop.

She has lowered her food waste by recording and learning from what stock is reduced and wasted and all staff are trained and refreshed on age-restricted products, cash handling and Level 2 food hygiene.

Amanda Jones, Retail Director at Post Office, said: “I’m delighted to congratulate Sophie on her well-deserved award. Retailers who offer post office services as part of their store are passionate about what they do, providing services that really matter to customers and this recognition by IAA is a badge of success."

The Independent Achievers Academy is a business development programme which enables motivated retailers to grow their sales and profits, by following expert advice in a series of Academy in Action features on 12 topics ranging from marketing, merchandising, shop layout and customer service.

Retailers benchmark themselves against all 12 categories, and the best performers become the ‘top 100’ retailers. The top 100 are all visited and independently scored to create a shortlist for the awards.