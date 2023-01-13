Burnley people on average paying nearly twice as much in energy bills as last winter, Government figures reveal

The average Burnley household used 11,643 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of gas and 2,505 kWh of electricity and spent approximately £1,178 in 2021, according to the latest figures from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

The same amount of energy would now cost customers on a variable tariff around £2,286 per year. Households on a fixed tariff will pay for energy at their current rate until the term comes to an end.

Bills are currently capped by the Government at £2,500 per year. Energy consultancy firm Cornwall Insights expects the cap to rise to approximately £3,500 between April and June – though the typical household will be charged £3,000 at most.

Overlooking Burnley.

National Energy Action is warning that one in three households will be pulled into fuel poverty as a result.

Adam Scorer, chief executive of National Energy Action, said people "will be forced to bed wearing coats, ration showers and hot water, run up huge debts or self-disconnect and go cold.

He added: "Millions of the most vulnerable – carers, people with disabilities, those on low incomes and living in inefficient homes – are already bearing the brunt this winter.

"The effects of this are devastating on both physical and mental health. Make no mistake, cold homes can kill.

"Government intervention must prioritise the most vulnerable in 2023 and beyond."

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has launched a new campaign It All Adds Up to help families reduce their energy bills.

A BEIS spokesperson said: "We know it is a difficult time for families across the country.

"That is why we have acted swiftly to provide support, including the Energy Price Guarantee, which is saving the typical household around £900 this winter, as well as £400 payments towards bills and £1,200 for the most vulnerable households."

In July, the energy price cap is expected to drop below Government support levels. Cornwall forecasts that energy bills will be around £2,800 for the average household in the final two quarters of 2023.