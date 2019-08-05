Burnley man's key role in company's Queen's Award

A Burnley man is celebrating his company winning the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

Mark Elliott is sales and marketing manager for the Caswell Group whose member company, Haslingden-based Firesafe Fire Rated Ductwork Ltd, won the award.

The award marks six years of outstanding continuous growth in overseas sales for the company which has licensed manufacturing partners in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and, most recently, the US.

Mr Elliott said: “If you are going for a national award, then this is definitely the one to win. It is valid for five years and recognised around the globe.

“It takes a lot of collaborative effort to create a compelling submission for a Queen’s Award but, once won, is when the real hard work starts. Many long days were spent preparing for the associated events but the positive outcomes for our group makes it worthwhile.”

The prestigious international award is one of only 129 granted to UK businesses this year and one of just four awarded in the North West for six years’ growth. It was presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Lord Shuttleworth KG KCVO, at a reception at the company’s premises for 70 VIP guests and employees.