Burnley Leisure shortlisted for prestigious ukactive Award

Burnley Leisure have been shortlisted as a finalist in the ukactive Awards 2019, with St Peter's Leisure Centre up for the title as the Regional and National Club/Centre of the Year.

The news that St Peter's is up for such a prestigious award at an event which recognises excellence and achievement in health and fitness throughout the country represent a "fantastic achievement", according to Burnley Leisure’s Area Manager Scott Bryce.

"This is recognition for the trust," said Scott."We are immensely proud and would like to thank all of our members for completing a feedback questionnaire that was part of the selection process; without our members help we would have not been shortlisted so huge thanks goes to all and our team have yet again demonstrated our commitment to delivering service excellence.

"To benchmark our facilities across the best in the UK and be selected as a finalist just demonstrates the hard work and dedication our teams complete across all of our sites," Scott added, with the awards ceremony taking place in Manchester on June 6th. "We're [now] looking forward to the Active Uprising Conference followed by the awards ceremony."

