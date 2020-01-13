Burnley kitchen showroom becomes first UK training centre for German company

A Burnley kitchen showroom is set to become the UK's national training centre for a top German kitchen company.

Clearly Interiors in Holme Road, Burnley, will operate as the first training centre in the UK for Bauformat Kitchens, in what represents a massive boost for the town.

Bauformat owner Delf Baumann flew in from Germany to cut the ribbon on the new showroom which he said was one of the most fascinating he had seen.

He also reiterated that the UK was an important market for the company and would continue to be after Brexit.

Paul Capstick, company director at Clealry Interiors, said: "We are pleased to announce that we have now signed a contract with German based company Bauformat to become the exclusive partner of the Baumann Group.

"Clearly Interiors will be the first UK Training Academy, showcasing the complete range of quality German kitchens along with a new line of bathroom furniture. Following our launch on December 4th 2019, we are looking forward to 2020 and what promises to be exciting times for Clearly and our home town of Burnley."

The Burnley centre will allow Baumann to train its retailers and provide them with the information they need to successfully sell German-made kitchens in the UK.