Burnley haulage company's driver training scheme to put brakes on national shortage

The scheme, titled Future-bound, invites applicants with a full UK driving licence to work towards their professional HGV qualifications, beginning with one of two F&W 3.5-tonne vehicles and receiving training to progress on to 12-tonne, 18-tonne, and 44-tonne vehicles.

“We’re all pleased to congratulate Dean Moss on being the first driver to qualify through our Future-bound Scheme,” said F&W trainer, Gareth Jones.

“Dean joined the programme with a background in warehousing management and a qualification to drive forklift trucks, but he didn’t have much van work under his belt. Driving LGVs and HGVs is something he’s always wanted to do, but has never quite gotten around to.

“When we announced the launch of our Future-bound Scheme, he decided to go for it, and just eleven weeks later, he’s successfully passed his Cat C Class 2 test and is ready to move onto driving a larger vehicle.

“Training Dean has been an absolute pleasure, and I’m excited to see him progress even further with us. His goal is ultimately to pass his Class 1 and become one of our long-distance HGV drivers, and I look forward to helping him get there.

“Dean was selected for the programme due to his drive and determination, and his excellent attitude. He’s given 100% throughout the process, has always responded well to the training, and has remained focused throughout on the end goal. We hope we’ll have the pleasure of training others like Dean through this scheme.

Future-bound is an ongoing programme that remains open to applicants with a full UK driving licence.