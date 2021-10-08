Burnley firm wins big at prestigious business awards

(Left to right) Mehvish Ahmed Bibi, Claire Thwaite, Lisa Sourbutts, Stuart Wright, Claire Hewitt

CUBE HR won the Service Business of the Year award, fighting off intense competition from various other businesses, to claim the highly coveted award at the recent BIBAs Awards night in Blackpool.

County Coun. Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, and County Coun. Aidy Riggott, Cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth, wrote to CUBE HR to congratulate them on their achievement, pledging the council's support to the business community.

Established in 2017 by managing director Lisa Sourbutts, CUBE provide expert HR and employment law support to businesses that are not large enough to have their own in-house HR team or need some additional support for larger scale projects.

CUBE ensure their clients have the correct contracts, policies, and handbooks then automatically update these when there are changes in legislation.

In addition, they provide expert support and guidance with disciplinary hearings, grievances, and any other employee issues.

CUBE HR managing director Lisa Sourbutts said, “We are all absolutely delighted to be named Service Business of the Year. Our team work tirelessly to provide an excellent service to our clients, and this has not faltered once, even with how busy we have been over the last year.