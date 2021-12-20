Burnley firm steps in to 'save' Christmas for schools' Nativity shows and festive celebrations

Global leader and expert in the field of filtration, Mann and Hummel, supplied a number of schools with air purifier devices so that pupils were able to stage their Nativity and Christmas shows for parents in a covid safe environment.

And a special letter of thanks was sent to the Farrington Road based company from Cherryfold Primary School as staff said the loan of the devices ensured that so many events were able to continue.

The school held four Nativity performances in the hall and a storytelling session with Rogan Mills was rounded of with a 'snuggle up with a book' session after school for parents and pupils.