Each year, CUBE support a local charity by putting on fundraising events, as well as donating various items throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, they have chosen Depher for a very special reason.

The CUBE HR team with Depher founder James Anderson (centre)

As well as seeing the amazing work James and his team do in the community, Depher previously helped one of the CUBE HR team with a new boiler when her son was in and out of hospital.

Lisa Sourbutts, managing director at CUBE HR said “We’ve followed the work that Depher do for a while and often talk about them in the office, when we realised they had helped one of our own we knew we had to choose them as our charity partner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Depher raise vital funds to support the elderly, vulnerable and disabled community, from providing free boilers and plumbing services to food shops and credit for gas and electric.

James Anderson, founder of Depher, said: “Thanks to CUBE HR for this humbling opportunity and support. Life has many roads to travel, it is when we are on smoother journeys and less rocky roads that we need to help those in a very short life, on a very long road.”

One of the events CUBE is running this year is ‘Bingo That’s Bonkers’ on Saturday, July 1. The night will be held at Penny Black, who have donated the venue for free.