Burnley firm CUBE HR partner with Depher CIC to support the most vulnerable

Burnley-based CUBE HR have chosen Depher CIC as their charity partner.

By John Deehan
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST

Each year, CUBE support a local charity by putting on fundraising events, as well as donating various items throughout the year.

Stables Cafe set to reopen
This year, they have chosen Depher for a very special reason.

The CUBE HR team with Depher founder James Anderson (centre)The CUBE HR team with Depher founder James Anderson (centre)
As well as seeing the amazing work James and his team do in the community, Depher previously helped one of the CUBE HR team with a new boiler when her son was in and out of hospital.

Lisa Sourbutts, managing director at CUBE HR said “We’ve followed the work that Depher do for a while and often talk about them in the office, when we realised they had helped one of our own we knew we had to choose them as our charity partner.”

Depher raise vital funds to support the elderly, vulnerable and disabled community, from providing free boilers and plumbing services to food shops and credit for gas and electric.

James Anderson, founder of Depher, said: “Thanks to CUBE HR for this humbling opportunity and support. Life has many roads to travel, it is when we are on smoother journeys and less rocky roads that we need to help those in a very short life, on a very long road.”

One of the events CUBE is running this year is ‘Bingo That’s Bonkers’ on Saturday, July 1. The night will be held at Penny Black, who have donated the venue for free.

For more information, or to book tickets, visit www.fatsoma.com and search ‘CUBE HR Bingo’.

