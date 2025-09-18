Burnley entrepreneurs celebrate one year of success with Todmorden Bar

The journey began over a pint at The Bridge Bier Huis in Burnley, where the two friends shared their dream of opening a small, welcoming bar.

After finding the perfect venue on Water Street in Todmorden, they transformed a former party supplies shop into a stylish space for locals and visitors. Their vision was to create a comfortable space for people to enjoy the best of local and international beer, inspired by the cosy bars they had visited across Europe.

One year on, The Beer Necessities has become a firm favourite in Todmorden. The bar has hosted events from theme events and live music to charity quizzes and makers’ markets featuring local artists and creatives. In November 2024 the bar welcomed World Tour cycling team boss Matt Winston for an evening of tales from some of the world’s most famous cycle races, with more exciting events planned for the next year.

The bar has been praised for bringing a new flavour to the town's social scene while honouring traditional pub values of good conversation and community spirit. The owners credit much of their success to the incredible reception they have received from local residents and the hard work of their team.

"The support from the Todmorden community has been nothing short of amazing," said co-owner Damian Ratcliffe. "From the moment we opened our doors, we've felt so welcomed. Seeing the bar full of people enjoying themselves and discovering new beers is exactly what we hoped to achieve. We are incredibly grateful to every person who has walked through our door."

Andrew Greaves added:""This year has been a fantastic journey. We couldn't have done it without our brilliant team, and we want to give a special thank you to our bar manager, Matt. His dedication, knowledge, and passion have been instrumental to our success. He has truly helped build The Beer Necessities into the place it is today, and we're excited for what the next year will bring."

