Burnley-based +24 is one of only ten tech companies in the country to be supported by the research and development based Innovate SMART funding grant within their innovation area.

The £270,000 grant, awarded following a rigorous submission process, will be boosted by a further investment by +24, totaling close to £500,000, as the company embarks on an ambitious expansion plan.

The Innovate UK SMART grant comes from a government backed fund inviting organisations to apply for a share of up to £25m. for game-changing and commercially viable R&D innovations that can significantly impact the UK economy.

Dave Walker, Founder and MD of 24, thrid right, with far left, Rik Holden, Head of Creative, Hannah Emmett, Financial Controller and Head of Marketing Sam Keenan

+24 founder and MD Dave Walker said: “The grant is hugely important for +24.

“It was a robust application process and we are delighted to be one of only a handful of tech businesses in the UK to have been awarded the funding.

“There were over 120 companies who applied with only 6.7% being awarded the research and development funding. This grant and our own additional investment, allows us to accelerate the development of our hardware capabilities.

“We’ve been developing bespoke software solutions for businesses for years and have recently developed IoT solutions for manufacturers wanting to make their products smart and integrate into the cloud.”

The Innovate UK SMART grant signals a strong move by +24 to utilise their technological capabilities to enter into new commercial avenues, stimulating significant growth for the business.

Dave said: “It positions +24 as a true digital and technological innovator and signals our ambition to be leading the industry.

The investment has already resulted in job creation with three new positions and more to follow.

Dave added: “We are actively seeking more staff, full stack and front end developers, embedded software engineers, and graduates to join our team.

“The importance of the grant from Innovate UK cannot be underestimated. It means we are now able to scale up significantly to develop leading edge IT technology for manufacturers both nationally and internationally.

