Burnley digital agency looking to the future with apprenticeship scheme appointment

A Burnley digital marketing agency has appointed an education co-ordinator to help oversee its digital apprenticeship training courses.

Francesca Chapman has joined the growing team at +24 Marketing to work alongside managing director Dave Walker and other colleagues on the company's Project Digital apprenticeship scheme.

Project Digital, run in partnership with Themis, was launched last year to help young people find the best digital skills training, education and apprenticeship opportunities to enable them to start a career in the digital sector.

Training courses are staged at +24’s head office in The Landmark, Burnley’s new digital hub.

With more than 12 years’ experience working in the education sector through her previous position with Training 2000, Francesca has a clear appreciation of Project Digital’s vision and values.

Francesca said: “This is a really interesting post for me to move into at a time when the spotlight is firmly on training young people to have the right skill sets to meet the requirements of employers. My role is to work with the apprentices, making sure they are happy and that the delivery is going ahead in the right way.

"This covers all aspects, from start to finish, of the Project Digital courses, including social care, health and wellbeing, to ensuring the processes and standards are being met. This then allows the apprentices to emerge with the qualification and skill sets needed to start their careers in the digital sector.

"The delivery happens here at +24 and I am very much part of achieving +24’s key goal that every apprentice emerges with a City and Guilds certificate at distinction level. “

Dave Walker said: “We are delighted to have Francesca join our team. Francesca brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge of the education and apprenticeship sector and is now playing a key role in maintaining the very highest standards of delivery to all the apprentices on the Project Digital courses.

“Through our partnership with Themis, Project Digital is helping to bridge the digital skills gap. With 22% of business owners in the UK believing that a lack of digital skills in their workforce is holding them back from meeting their full potential, we believe that digital apprenticeships are the answer to solving this skills gap issue - and we practise what we preach, as 25% of the +24 Marketing team were recruited as apprentices.”

For more information visit projectdigital.co.uk or email francesca@24marketing.co.uk.