Burnley Council to host business seminar on reducing carbon impact

The council is hosting a low carbon business support seminar on Wednesday 25th May at Burnley Football Club. The breakfast event is an opportunity for the borough's businesses to access help and support with energy management, technology, low carbon strategy, renewable energy generation, training and more.
To book a place at this free event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-low-carbon-business-support-seminar-tickets-327298286987
The council is committed to ensuring resilience to climate change whilst helping local businesses to take forward carbon reduction by improving their energy and environmental efficiencies.
The seminar will be supported by experts from three local partners: Stephen Sykes, director of sustainability at East Lancs Chamber of Commerce; Professor Karl Williams, director of the Centre for Waste Management at the University of Central Lancashire; and Paul Sharples, business solutions manager at Burnley College. There will be an opportunity to chat with advisors from all three organisations to discuss individual business requirements and arrange further support.
Kate Ingram, the council's strategic head of economy and growth, said: "The council is delighted to be hosting this event, which illustrates our commitment to taking a responsible approach to tackling climate change at a local level. The economic growth and prosperity of the borough is a key priority for the council, and it is vital that we ensure that businesses remain competitive with the shifting economic and global climate. This seminar will provide businesses with helpful and informative advice on how they can be a part of that."