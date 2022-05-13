Burnley Council to host business seminar on reducing carbon impact

The council is hosting a low carbon business support seminar on Wednesday 25th May at Burnley Football Club. The breakfast event is an opportunity for the borough's businesses to access help and support with energy management, technology, low carbon strategy, renewable energy generation, training and more.

To book a place at this free event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-low-carbon-business-support-seminar-tickets-327298286987

The council is committed to ensuring resilience to climate change whilst helping local businesses to take forward carbon reduction by improving their energy and environmental efficiencies.

Burnley Council is encouraging local businesses to "go green" by reducing their carbon footprint, as part of wider efforts to make our borough cleaner and greener

The seminar will be supported by experts from three local partners: Stephen Sykes, director of sustainability at East Lancs Chamber of Commerce; Professor Karl Williams, director of the Centre for Waste Management at the University of Central Lancashire; and Paul Sharples, business solutions manager at Burnley College. There will be an opportunity to chat with advisors from all three organisations to discuss individual business requirements and arrange further support.