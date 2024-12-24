Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley Council, acting as the local Licensing Authority, has received an application from Lancashire Constabulary for a review of the premises licence of Projekt.

The application has been submitted on the grounds that the licensing objectives regarding the Prevention of Crime and Disorder and the Protection of Children from Harm are not being upheld at the premises in Hammerton Street.

Members of the public, interested parties, and responsible authorities are invited to view the application and related documentation on the council’s website at www.burnley.gov.uk/liveapplications.

Alternatively, they can inspect the documents at the Burnley Borough Council Contact Centre, Parker Lane, Burnley, BB11 2DT, during regular office hours (Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm).

Representations regarding this review may be made in writing to: The Principal Licensing Officer, Burnley Borough Council Licensing Unit, 1st Floor, Parker Lane, Burnley, Lancashire, BB11 2DT, or via email at [email protected].

The deadline for submissions is January 15, 2025.