Burnley company UVS leading the way with its LED display for Moneysupermarket

National giant the Moneysupermarket group has recruited Burnley-based Ultimate Visual Solutions to create the technology for the company's LED video wall at its new centre in Manchester.

UVS has used its own Lucidity video wall controller system to create and manage the display for the client’s LED video wall, which covers and links both floors of Moneysupermarket Group’s base at No.1 Spinningfields.

UVS managing director Steve Murphy said: “The result, as the images show, is a stunning, dynamic and vibrant display canvas that meets Moneysupermarket Group’s immediate and future needs.”

UVS, formerly eyevis UK, is based at Business First Burnley Business Centre and provides video wall displays and audio-visual solutions to a range of clients across the UK.

The company has also opened a new London demonstration venue at Woburn Place, a short walk from Euston Station, to cope with increased demand for its technology.

eyevis UK changed its name to Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS) last September following the acquisition of eyevis GmbH by the Leyard group.