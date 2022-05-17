Field joint coating specialist, PIH, made the appointments as part of its continued investment plans for the business, with an emphasis on strengthening support globally for its core clients and also expanding its capabilities as part of its diversification strategy.
The company has bolstered all areas of the company across the globe, with appointments in the proposals, technical, engineering, operations, workshop and field departments along with a new divisional head to lead its custom coating division.Ben Wait brings over 30 years’ experience in the pipeline industry to the company and he has recently helped secure work on a significant project in Brazil.
PIH managing director Paul McShane said: “There are many exciting challenges that lie ahead and we’re more than prepared as we continue to provide field joint coating application solutions to our customers’ existing and new, while also securing our future with diversification projects.”