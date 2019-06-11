Burnley company kicks off Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge fundraising

A Burnley recruitment agency have kicked off their fundraising efforts for this year's Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge with a clothes collection and a tuck shop in their local offices.

Keen to do their part, M65Jobsearch are still looking for donations, encouraging people with spare clothes to grab a bag from one of their branches, fill it up for a good cause, and drop it off at a hospice shop, with managing director, Mark Wiggan, saying: “The Corporate Challenge is a great way to get local businesses involved and we were keen to play our part.

"We have a few things planned over the next four months but the clothes collection and tuck shop is going to be a constant throughout," Mark added. "We have many candidates calling into our offices in Burnley and Blackburn throughout the day and offering soft drinks and a few snacks in exchange for a donation seemed like a good thing to do.”

Christina Cope from Pendleside Hospice added: “We’re really grateful to have so many prominent local businesses like M65Jobsearch taking part in the challenge this year and there are some excellent fund raising ideas. Donations play such a major part in keeping the hospice going and allowing us to continue the important work the hospice does in helping people living with life-limiting illnesses."