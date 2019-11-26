Burnley company is a health and safety leader

A Burnley based training company is taking the lead with the introduction of the latest in health and safety courses, due to start early next year.

Training 365 Limited, based at the Lancashire Digital Technology Centre in Bancroft Road, have trained more than 50 delegates on the current NEBOSH model (a Health and Safety course), which is due to change in March 2020.

They are leading the way by being one of the first training providers in Lancashire to launch the new course early next year.

Changes in the way the NEBOSH General Certificate is being delivered and assessed will mean a new format for both trainers and delegates.

Training 365 will be at the forefront of delivering the new format on their first course on February 28th.

Ian Loftus, managing director of Training 365 Limited, said: "We’ve invested in ensuring we can deliver the new NEBOSH course in time for the changes in March.

"Being at the forefront of this type of training will ensure our customers and their businesses remain fully up to date with the latest safety standards. Learners will be able to return to work and implement their training from the very first day.”