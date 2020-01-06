Burnley company helping to keep Bristol safe

A Burnley company has contributed its expertise by providing security support to one of Britain's biggest cities.



Ultimate Visual Solutions installed video walls in Bristol City Council’s ”world class” security operations centre, which have now completed 25,000 hours of continuous operation.

The three video walls are part of a multi-purpose centre which brings together some of the city’s critical support services and acts as a control centre in the event of a major emergency.

The Operations Centre houses what used to be the council’s Emergency Control Centre, Traffic Control Centre and Community Safety (CCTV) Control Rooms together in a single space for the first time.

These teams provide essential public safety services that utilise around 700 CCTV cameras in the city.

UVS installed a curved video wall made up of 12 displays for monitoring a wide range of data including mapping, traffic monitoring and live CCTV images.

It also installed a conference/incident video wall made up of four display, with access to the same data, and a smaller police incident monitoring video wall.

UVS managing director Steve Murphy said: “The control centre said was hailed as world class when it opened and obviously seamless 24/7 operation is of paramount importance.

“We are delighted to have hit the 25,000 hours milestone and to be part of such an important project, helping to keep the people of Bristol safe.”

UVS, formerly eyevis UK, is based at Business First Burnley Business Centre and provides video wall displays and audio visual solutions to a range of clients across the UK.

It has also opened a new London demonstration venue at Woburn Place to cope with increased demand for its technology.