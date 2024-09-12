Burnley company CoolKit report record high output in 20th year

By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Sep 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 16:01 BST

CoolKit – East Lancashire’s largest refrigerated transport specialist - has announced record high output to start their 20th year in business.

This is a significant milestone in the Burnley company’s growth journey which is of great benefit to customers who are enjoying a substantial reduction in order fulfilment time.

After a period of investment in people, plant and premises aimed at meeting customer demand and driving further business growth, CoolKit’s operational capacity has reached a new all-time high.

CoolKit has now completed its’ relocation to larger premises and recorded a record month for productivity – with 164 converted vans and insulated box bodies leaving the premises in July 2024.

CoolKit managing director Daniel MillerCoolKit managing director Daniel Miller
CoolKit managing director Daniel Miller

The company suffered extensive damage at its premises following a fire in July, 2023.

The Board has been strengthened with the appointments of Daniel Miller and Joe Gleave in managing director and operations director respectively. Rupert Gatty becomes chief executive. Beyond that, the team has been reinforced by numerous other new roles and appointments to facilitate continuous improvement in quality and output.

CoolKit is now able to commence smaller orders for panel van conversions from October - and larger orders from January. In addition to that, there is presently capacity for commencement of orders for CoolKit’s award-winning box bodies from January 2025.

CoolKit remains the UK’s leading provider of light commercial vehicle conversions, holding OEM accreditations from every major manufacturer including Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Renault UK. Renault Trucks, Toyota, and the Stellantis family, including Peugeot, Citroen, Vauxhall and Fiat.

The company’s commitment to quality and environmental responsibility is further demonstrated by its ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications.

Setting the standard for sustainability and environmental responsibility, CoolKit’s products and processes are designed to minimise the total cost of ownership while reducing environmental impact, aligning with its commitment to ESG principles.

Daniel Miller, managing director of CoolKit, said: “After a period of extensive research, investment and implementation, we are delighted to offer customers a more favourable lead time.

“Our service is a significant factor in why customers choose CoolKit and increasing our operational capacity has been the main objective of our growth plan in order to cater to their demands. As our output continues to grow, we are encouraging our valued customers to explore new opportunities for collaboration.”

